By Laman Ismayilova

Japanese Eight Islands Record will release a CD and a vinyl record by the Azerbaijani pianist and composer Shahin Novrasli.

The release of the CD and LP is scheduled for March 23, 2022. The musician will tour Japanese cities to promote his album and vinyl record.

In his music, Shahin Novrasli brilliantly synthesizes the traditions of the West and the East. His music is based on jazz mugham, European classical music and some elements of blues and folk music.

Shahin Novrasli has released around ten music albums, including " Emanation". The music album entered the list of the best jazz albums in 2017.

His first big concert took place when he was only 11 years old at the State Academic Philharmonic Hall where he played with the State Symphony Orchestra.

Since the age of twenty, Novrasli has been successfully touring Europe and Asia.

Acclaimed musician has performed on some of the most prestigious world stages such as London’s Royal Festival Hall, the Montreux Jazz Festival, Black Jazz Festival, Mezinarodni Piano Festival and numerous festivals throughout the United States.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz