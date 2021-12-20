By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Embassy in France has celebrated Nizami Ganjavi's 880th anniversary.

The poet and philosopher is considered one of the brightest representatives of world literature.

Many public and cultural figures attended the event held at the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Paris.

In their remarks, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Rahman Mustafayev, editor-in-chief of the magazine "Musulmans en Franse" Jean-Michel Brun, Islamic expert of the French National Center for Scientific Research Karim Ifak spoke about the life and work of Nizami Ganjavi, who made a huge contribution to the world literature.

In his poetry, Nizami Ganjavi promoted humanism, nobility, enlightenment , justice, equality and peace. His collection of epic poems "Khamsa" enters the treasury of world literature.

The event was followed by a concert that featured Nizami's poetry and music pieces of such prominent composers as Uzeyir Hajibayli, Fikrat Amirov, Tofig Guliyev and Farhad Badalbeyli.

Azerbaijan's musicians living in France-Timur Abdikeev (baritone), Saida Zulfugarova (piano), Agharahim Guliyev (flute), Saddam Novruzbayov and Jeyhun Aydinoghlu (balaban) performe at the concert.

Their stunning performances were greeted with a standing ovation from the audience.

Nizami Ganjavi is considered one of the most prominent figures of medieval Azerbaijani philosophical poetry.

The poet wrote lyrical poems, including gasidas, ghazals and rubais. He dedicated his whole life to lyrical poems, and different philosophical problems.

The works of Azerbaijani poet and thinker have been translated into many languages.

Rare manuscript copies of his works are kept and preserved in world-famous libraries, museums and literary foundations in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Baku, Tashkent, Tabriz, Tehran, Cairo, Istanbul, Delhi, London, Paris and others.

In "Khamsa" (Quintet), the poet revealed the living pages of history. The epic poetry collection includes such works as "Treasure of Secrets", "Khosrov and Shirin", "Leyli and Majnun", "Iskandarname", "Seven Beauties".

The attack of the Russians on Barda city, a fairy tale of the Russian Princess, the beautiful Shirin amazons, battles, described in his poems are historically and geographically related to medieval Azerbaijan and the Caucasus.

Nizami Ganjavi passed away in 1209 in his native city of Ganja. A grandiose tomb was raised over his grave.

The year 2021 marks the poet's 880th anniversary and the Year of Nizami Ganjavi in Azerbaijan.

Numerous cultural events are being held across the country and abroad as part of the celebration.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz