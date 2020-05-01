By Laman Ismayilova

Dance is a common language that brings together people of different cultures.

Every year, the world community celebrates World Dance Day on April 29, paying tribute to people who devoted their whole lives to this magnificent art form.

Famous dancer Farid Kazakov presented a new video timed to such significant date.

As the famous dancer admitted, the work on the clip was long, but definitely worth it.

"I was really looking forward to the moment when the clip would be ready! My team released this video on World Dance Day and presented it as a gift on this wonderful holiday! I am very pleased with the result and I really hope that people will also like this video, because I dedicate all my work to my spectators. This is a kind and my gift to people at this difficult time. I look forward to our new meetings with you!," Kazakov told Azernews.

The video features Farid Kazakov, practicing choreography at the Moscow State Institute of Culture. The dancer immerses viewers into the wonderful world of dance art.The video aroused great interest among viewers.

Notably, Farid Kazakov is a multiple winner of prestigious prizes.

In 2019, Farid Kazakov successfully performed at International Kremlin Stars Competition, Solo Star All-Russian Theater Festival and Art Star International Competition and Festival.

He was also named "The Most Successful Dancer" according to "Trend of the Year 2019" Awards. The winners were determined by voting on social networks and media monitoring.

Moreover, the dancer also surprised the audience at YARAT with a one-man show "Enuement" staged with the participation of Russian director Louise Eyre.

Farid Kazakov also shares his skills and knowledge with young people. Farid has been training future gymnasts since 2012. Presently, he is a head coach of the Zabradance Baku School of Gymnastics and Dance.

He is also actively involved in charity work. In February, he presented his new charity project "For Kids of Azerbaijan" at Rehabilitation Centre for Children with Down Syndrome.

Famous dancer also held charity project in several organizations such as Ders Evi Education Center and Yaradan Creative Union.

