By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has established business ties with the museums of Morocco.

Presently, the Carpet Museum successfully collaborates with leading museums of the world.

As result of this cooperation, foreign museums host thematic exhibitions and lectures on Azerbaijani carpet art, organize scientific conferences and implement other projects, Trend Life reported.

All this became possible thanks to the decrees of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the preservation and development of Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

During her visit to Morocco, the director of the National Carpet Museum Shirin Melikova held a number of meetings and signed memoranda of cooperation.

The visit was organized with the support of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Azerbaijan and Morocco's National Foundation of Museums.

During her visit, the Morocco's Youth, Sports Hassan Abyaba proposed to organize a program uniting the cultures of the two countries. The program provides for the implementation of projects in the field of promotion of music, museum work and the national cultural heritage of the two countries.

Shirin Melikova provided information on successful work in the political, economic and cultural spheres by the state, especially in the field of preserving the national heritage, and discussed the establishment of cultural ties and joint projects.

In conclusion, the Minister was presented with a book dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum.

The director of National Carpet Museum also met the President of Morocco's National Foundation of Museums Mehdi Qotbi.

During the bilateral meeting, joint projects were discussed and a memorandum of cooperation was signed. Note that this is the first cooperation agreement between the two countries in the museum field.

Mehdi Qotbi emphasized that Azerbaijani culture will be met with great interest in Morocco.

The meeting also discussed the exchange program on Azerbaijani-Moroccan traditional carpet weaving and joint exhibitions.

The Moroccan National Museum Fund was presented with the Malibeyli carpet, woven by the employees of the traditional technology department, as well as the museum's publications - "Azerbaijan Carpet Museum - 50", "Art Embroidery from the Collection of the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum" and "Latif Karimov".

During her visit to Morocco, Shirin Melikova viewed the Museum of History and Civilizations.

She also met with the director of the Mohammed VI Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art Abdelaziz El Idrissi.

The parties exchanged views on future joint projects of these museums and the organization of exhibitions to popularize the carpet heritage of the two countries.

Moreover, prospects of cooperation were also discussed with the Dar El-Bash Museum and the Museum of Carpet and Textile.

The cooperation between the cultural centers of Morocco and the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum will give a powerful impetus to the development of cultural ties between the two countries.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz