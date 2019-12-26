By Laman Ismayilova

National artists have successfully displayed their art pieces at Art Gallery Rome in Italy.

Azerbaijan was represented at the exhibition by Rena Amrahova, Aysel Mirgasimova, Leyla Aliyeva, Nihad Aliyev, Leylifar Museibova, Elnara Safarova, Ayla Insanova, Aysel Amirova, Narmina Veliyeva, Leyli Musayeva and Asmar Narimanbayova.

The event was organized as part of the Artists in the World Events project, bringing together talented artists from Italy, Azerbaijan, Sweden, Turkey and Japan.

Artists in the World Events offers to artists of all nationalities the chance to display their art works in professionals art galleries in Europe. The project aims to focus on the development of artists through art events programme, and membership activities.

At the opening ceremony, Italian art critic Giuseppina Pecoraro highly appreciated the works of national artists.

The works of national artists caused a great interest of art lovers. All participants were awarded diplomas.

Previously, Asmar Narimanbayova, Rena Amrahova, Aysel Mirgasimova, Elnara Safarova, Leyla Aliyeva took part in the International Salon of Contemporary Art in Italy.

The national artists were invited to join art event by Passepartout Unconventional Gallery and curator Elena Ferrari.

Asmar Narimanbayova acted as a co-curator and participant of the stand, where the works of Azerbaijani artists were displayed.

