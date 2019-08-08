By Laman Ismayilova

A meeting with the Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, talented pianist Nargiz Aliyarova has been held at Niyazi House-Museum within the Club of Classical Music Lovers.

The director of the State Museum of Musical Culture, Honored Culture Worker Alla Bayramova and the head of the museum department Khanim Abdinova spoke about the creative activities of Nargiz Aliyarova, noting her contribution to promotion of Azerbaijani musical culture.

Then Nargiz Aliyarova shared her experience in concert and pedagogical activities and answered numerous questions from the audience.

At the evening, a slide show about the pianist was presented, fragments from Aliyarova’s concert programs were demonstrated.

Nargiz Aliyarova then performed the works of Gara Garayev and Frederic Chopin. Her performance was met with great interest and a storm of applause.

New York-based Azerbaijani musician Nargiz Aliyarova is an international pianist and professor. Since her first concert at the age of nine, she has been on stage as a soloist, collaborative musician as well as a performer with chamber and symphonic orchestras in over 40 cities around the world. Aliyarova’s repertoire includes music ranging from baroque to contemporary.

In 2010, she was awarded a diploma "For outstanding contribution to the legacy of Frederic Chopin" by the Government of Poland. Aliyarova has produced five CDs, three of which were released by the Belgian recording company Etcetera.

Nargiz Aliyarova is a Doctor of Art and professor, as well as an author of more than 20 scholarly articles and several books. She was teaching piano and chamber music at Baku Music Academy for 25 years and has been a member of Azerbaijan State Piano Trio for 15 years.

The musician has an active piano studio in Manhattan's Upper East Side. She is also the president of the Zonta Club of New York women's organization as well as the founder of the National Music & Global Culture Society (NMGCS), which operates in New York.

NMGCS is a not-for-profit organization that aims to unite the multicultural community through the advocacy of music from around the world. It serves as a platform for the interactive presentation of worldwide music.

NMGCS’ main goal is to help diverse society better communicate through appreciation of global multinational culture.

---

