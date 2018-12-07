By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater will stage an opera in four acts by Giacomo Puccini on December 22.

Manon Lescaut is an opera in four acts by Giacomo Puccini, composed between 1890 and 1893.

The story is based on the 1731 novel L'histoire du chevalier des Grieux et de Manon Lescaut by the Abbé Prévost. In 1884 an opera by Jules Massenet entitled Manon, and based on the same novel, was premiered and has also become popular.

The opera is included in the treasury of world opera art.

The main parts will be performed by honored artists Afag Abbasova, Farid Aliyev, Tural Agasiyev, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Akram Poladov, Fahmin Akhmedli, Day.Az reported.

Azerbaijani artists will share the same stage with the soloist of the National Opera of Ukraine Petr Primak.

The musical director and conductor of the performance is Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, chief conductor and music director of the Opera and Ballet Theater Eyyub Guliyev, choirmaster - Honored Art Worker Sevil Hajiyeva, accompanist - Aysel Melikova. The director of the opera is the honored art worker of Ukraine Mykola Tretyak.

The premiere of the Manon Lesco opera by G.Puccini for the first time on the stage of the Azerbaijan Opera and Ballet Theater will undoubtedly attract a large audience, becoming a bright event in the creative activity of the theater.

