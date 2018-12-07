By Laman Ismayilova

Documentary "The Lamentations of the Prophet Jeremiah" was presented in Israel.

The film directed by Rufat Asadov and Vusal Nazimoglu was screened as part of the Near Nazareth Festival ( NNF ), Azertag reported.

The director of the film festival Liliya Berman, the leadership of the Israeli-Azerbaijan International Association and other officials attended the ceremony.

The documentary, produced by Picmus Production (Azerbaijan) and Israel-Azerbaijan Association (Israel) was filmed in Azerbaijan, Israel, U.S. and Germany.

The film tells about the life of Mountain Jews living in the territory of Azerbaijan and now living in different countries of the world.

Following the screening of the film, which was highly acclaimed by spectators, the directors and creative staff of the screen-shooting studio were awarded the prizes.

Near Nazareth Festival ( NNF ) is held annually since 2015 in Israel.

The festival aims at strengthening if mutual understanding and friendship between the peoples of the world.

Today filmmakers from 65 countries are participating in the festival. All films are presented in their original language.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

