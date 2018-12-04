By Laman Ismayilova

The 10th All-republican Creativity Exhibition-Fair of Physically Handicapped People has opened in the Icherisheher State History and Architecture Reserve on December 3

The event was dedicated to the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population is the organizer of the event.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the exhibition’s inauguration, and viewed handicrafts being displayed there.

Leyla Aliyeva met with disabled people and children with restricted health condition – authors of the handicrafts, and had sincere talks with them.

The Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev, informed the guests about the exhibition.

Over 1,500 handicrafts comprised of items of weaving, painting, plaiting, carpet-making, pottery-ceramics, wood-engraving, various examples of art and household, and embroidery by over 250 people with physical disabilities from various regions of the country are demonstrated at the event, which will continue for three days.

Sales of handicrafts have also been arranged at the exhibition, which aims at stimulating, in financial terms, the creative labour of disabled people and children with restricted health conditions.

In his speech, Sahil Babayev stressed that such events held to promote and support the talents and skills of people with disabilities in society, increase public attention to their creative potential, began to be initiated by national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev back in the 1990s.

The special care of President Ilham Aliyev makes it possible to take meaningful steps to strengthen the social security of people with disabilities, expand their rehabilitation and integration into society.

Noting that the theme of this year’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities is "Empowering persons with disabilities and ensuring inclusiveness and equality," the minister said that today multi-vector work is being carried out to rehabilitate people with disabilities.

He stressed that the generous projects and initiatives of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva cover various vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities.

Sahil Babayev also noted the importance of the activities of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in supporting the social rehabilitation of persons with disabilities.

The Minister stressed that in accordance with the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Azerbaijan, the relevant legislation has been improved. He said that the new law "On the Rights of Persons with Disabilities", adopted for this purpose, reflects the approach stemming from the progressive international experience in the field of persons with disabilities.

Speaking at the event, the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Ghulam Isaczai said that the main purpose of the institution, represented by the structure of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities is to increase public attention to people in this category. He noted that the work carried out in Azerbaijan, which joined the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, is aimed at fulfilling the obligations arising from this document and increasing the opportunities for people with disabilities to integrate into society.

Chairman of the jury for the assessment of handicrafts - head of the department of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts, carpet-making artist Mammadhuseyn Huseynov noted that each person with disabilities deserves a victory in the competition.

Then, participants distinguished by their special abilities were presented prizes.

Performances of dance groups comprised of inhabitants of the Vocational Rehabilitation Centre for the Youth with Restricted Health Condition No.1 of the State Social Protection Fund, under the ministry, and of child social service establishments took place in the framework of the exhibition-fair.

