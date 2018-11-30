By Laman Ismayilova

Arts Council Azerbaijan invites you to enjoy the works of young and amateur artists.

To be held within "Start" project, the exhibition aims to reveal the creative potential of the youth people, support and promote young artists, Trend Life reported.

The exhibition will open at the Art Tower Gallery on December 18.

The event will he held with the organizational support of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, the Ministry of Culture, the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery and the Youth Union.

During the exhibition, which runs until January 10, the winners will be awarded diplomas and various gifts.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform. The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. It was created by Dadash Mammadov in 2006.

The main purpose of the organization is to promote Azerbaijani culture and art.

Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plein air, Art Residence, Youth Network.

