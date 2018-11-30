By Narmina Mammadova

A press conference dedicated to the first Italy-Azerbaijan International Film Festival was held in Baku at The Landmark's Cine Club, Trend Life reports. The festival, which will be held from January 25 to 30, 2019, is organized by the IMAGO GROUP film company, the publishing house SANDRO TETI EDITORE and the organization UNITED CULTURES with the support of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture.

Famous Italian director Rossi Massimi, representatives of IMAGO GROUP Lucia Machaleni and United Cultures Orkhan Nabiyev noted that the festival will feature works by both beginners and famous directors from around the world. The main purpose of the event is to identify young talents, to create a platform for the exchange of experience between directors from different countries. The event also includes meetings with famous directors and actors, master classes. First Secretary of the Union of Cinematographers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Honored Art Worker Jamil Guliyev noted that the film festival will play a role in strengthening cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Italy, and will also contribute to the promotion of past, present and future cinema in Azerbaijan.

In conclusion, the screeninf of the film “La Sindrome di Antonio” (Antonio Syndrome) by Rossi Massimi took place.

The films, which are scheduled to be shown twice a day at the Nizami Cinema Center, will be organized in three sections - Italian, Azerbaijani and international. To participate in the festival you need to register by e-mail events@united-cultures.org. In the submitted movies, there should not be religious, national and racial discrimination. The jury will be from the Azerbaijani and Italian side. The Zoroaster Award Ceremony will be held during the gala evening.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz