Jesús Lepe Rico continues to amaze and stun listeners with his sparkling virtuosity.

The Mexican pianist will perform at the International Mugham Center on November 26.

The musician will perform masterpieces of the famous composers Bach, Beethoven, Chopin, as well as some masterpieces of the significant Mexican composers.

The concert aims at strengthening relationship between Azerbaijan and Mexico and contributing to the knowledge of national culture and art.

The event is co-organized by the Embassy of Mexico in Azerbaijan and the International Mugham Center.

The concert starts at 19:00.

Jesús Lepe Rico studied music at the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas and at the Universidad of Veracruz. He was awarded at the national level as a Tamaulipan artist of the year 2012 and has been a scholar on several occasions by the Universidad of Veracruz and the International Institute for Young Musicians during his career.

The pianist has performed as a soloist in numerous stages in Mexico. He is a founder and general director of the Papantla International Piano Festival. In addition, he acts as a performer and director of the piano class of the Municipal Culture House.

