Georgian Dance Theater Legacy will perform at Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

The show "The Flying Georgia" will be presented to the audience on December 29.

In 2017, fascinating show was presented to the viewers for the first time.

Incendiary rhythms of Georgian dances, bright costumes and perfected skill of Georgian dancers won't leave you indifferent.

Georgian Dance Theater Legacy was founded by dancers of the Georgian National Folk Dance Ensemble "Sukhishvili" Maka and Eka Vacheishvili. Since its creation in 2006, the dance theater showcases the richness of Georgian culture. The theater team includes 40 talented dancers.

The combination of age-old traditions and modern dance techniques, a greater number of performers, a combination of folklore techniques and classical dance technique - all this brought the world fame to the dance team. The repertoire of the theater presents the whole variety of Georgian dances, including couple dance "Qartuli".

