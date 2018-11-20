By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition of Azerbaijani artists has opened at the residence of the British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Carol Crofts.

The works by national artists created during the plein air "United Kingdom through the eyes of Azerbaijani artists" were presented as part of the exhibition.

In the middle of October, plein air took place in the Art Tower Gallery, Trend Life reported.

The art event brought together both young and experienced artists.

The works of Eldar Babazade, Namig Ismayilzade, Leyla Orujova, Kamilla Muradova, Aytan Abdullayeva, Ilaha Garibova, Fatima Agayeva, Kamilla Musayeva, Kenul Jabarova, Ruslan Kovalev, Nuran Allahverdiyeva, Leyla Muradova aroused great interest of viewers.

The exhibition was attended by prominent figures of culture and art of Azerbaijan, representatives of creative youth.

The British Ambassador to Azerbaijan praised the works of art created within the plein-air.

The head of Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov said that the project is aimed at strengthening cultural ties between Azerbaijan and the UK through joint activities in the field of culture and the arts.

The artists dedicated their works to Great Britain, customs, traditions, culture, as well as beautiful landscapes and demonstrated their perception of this unique beauty of the country.

The event was organized on the initiative of the British Embassy in Azerbaijan, the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, Arts Council Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Culture and the Youth Network.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz