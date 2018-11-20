By Laman Ismayilova

A workshop with the participation of the Portuguese artist Carlos Mota took place in the Art Tower Gallery in the Old City.

Recently, Carlos Mota presented his art works at Baku Museum Center and then he decided to share the secrets of his work with Azerbaijani artists.

The workshop was attended by Chargé d'affaires of Portugal in Azerbaijan Jorge Fonseca, artists Eldar Babazade, Namig Ismayilzade, Leyla Orujova, Jamila Muradova and young viewers, Trend Life reported.

The works of national artists caused a great interest of a guest from Portugal.

Carlos Mota, born in Ponta Delgada, Portugal, graduated in Interior Architecture at CAD - Centre des Arts Décoratifs and Painting at École des Arts D'lxelles in Brussels, Belgium. He currently lives and works in Lisbon.

His work has been showcased in both public and private collections in various countries, such as Portugal, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Germany, Holland, Denmark, Mexico, U.S., Canada and Brazil. Morever, he was the ﬁrst contemporary Portuguese and foreign artist to be invited to have a piece in the permanent private collection of the Federal Presidency of Brazil at the Planalto Palace.

His career years of 1993-2002 were brought to life in a ﬁlm called "Soul Adventures" ("Aventuras do Espírito") by director Teresa Tomé and broadcast on several Portuguese TV channels.

