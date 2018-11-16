By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition "Seven Beauties" will open at All-Russian Museum of Decorative Arts on November 21.

The project is organized jointly by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture and the National Carpet Museum with the support of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Russian Federation.

The exhibition will include exhibits from the collections of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum and the State Museum of Musical Culture, Azertag reported.

The concept of the exposition was created on the basis of a poem by the great 12th century Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi "Seven Beauties" and the ballet of the same name by eminent composer Gara Garayev .

The project presents Azerbaijani culture through carpet weaving, jewelry art, miniature, national classical music, classical dance and modern art.

The exhibition space immerses the viewer in the legend of the seven beauties and Shah Bahram. The philosophical world of this important literary work for the Azerbaijani culture will be recreated with the help of carpets, projections of book miniatures, objects of decorative and applied art, and installations.

It includes scenes from Gara Garayev's "Seven Beauties" ballet, written on the basis of a poem by Nizami Ganjavi, as well as archival materials dedicated to this production.

The exhibition "Seven Beauties" will last until February 3, 2019.

