By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition of the talented artist, student of Baku Center for the Youth Development Zahra Mammadova opened at the Russian Information and Cultural Center in Baku.

The guests of the exhibition were welcomed by the chief specialist of the Rossotrudnichestvo representative office in Azerbaijan Elena Shishkalova, Trend Life reported.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Arif Huseynov, deputy director of the Center for Youth Development Nadezhda Portnova, director of the Khatai Arts Center Zaid Avazov told about the creative successes of Zahra Mammadova.

The speakers stressed the talent of the young artist, and wished her success.

The exhibition was held under the name "Wonders of the palette". Colorful works of young artist aroused great interest of viewers.

---

