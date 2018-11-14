By Laman Ismayilova

Program of one of the most expected festivals of summer months, Zhara-2019, has been announced.

Four days, greatest hits, star parties and numerous surprises await you at the festival.

World-famous starts will once again gather on the Caspian seashore to celebrate an unforgettable feast of music.

The summer festival will take place at the Sea Breeze recreation center on July 25-28, Trend Life reported.

The opening of the festival will take place on July 25 with a gala concert, at which famous artists will perform their hits.

Pop stars of 90's will delight music lovers on July 26.

Best singers of the 2000s will perform on July 27, while the most fashionable young artists will close the festival on July 28.

The third festival ZHARA was held on July 26-29, 2018 at the beautiful resort of the country's capital Sea Breeze. Popular pop stars from Azerbaijan, Russia, Ukraine, Italy, U.S., Kazakhstan, Moldova and other countries took part in it. During the four days of the festival more than 250 artists performed on the stage.

ZHARA is an international music festival that takes place every summer in Baku, on the coast of the Caspian Sea. Four days of concerts, painted in unique sunset colors, star parties and film premieres, as well as tens of thousands of spectators and millions of viewers.

The festival venue accommodates 10,000 attendees at once. Specially for the festival, a stage is set right on the seashore, striking in its size and equipped with various video installations.

Russian, Azerbaijani and foreign performers take part in the festival. The hours-long concert program is accompanied by original choreographic productions, light and video shows, powerful sound and bright decorations.

Every year, more than 90 artists, showbiz stars and celebrities walk the red carpet, which is traditionally held before the beginning of the concert. The event is broadcast live on AzTV.

The event organizers are People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov (EMIN), Honored Artist of Russia Grigory Leps, founder of the Russian Radio and Golden Gramophone Prize Sergey Kozhevnikov.

