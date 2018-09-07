By Rashid Shirinov

Moscow is hosting the 31st International Book Fair (MIBF), where the pavilion of Azerbaijan arouses great interest of visitors, Azerbaijan Culture Ministry told Trend on September 6.

More than 300 publishers from over 30 countries are presenting their books, literature and publications at the exhibition. More than 100,000 books of all genres are presented at the fair.

Azerbaijan’s pavilion exhibits over 150 books and literary publications about the country’s ancient history, culture, science, national traditions and Karabakh realities. The pavilion aroused great interest of visitors, and negotiations on cooperation were held with representatives of various organizations, agencies and publishers.

In particular, a meeting was held with Margarita Almukhametova, the Chairman of the Literary Council of the Eurasian Peoples’ Assembly, on the preparation for the Eurasian Literature Festival, which will be held within the Baku International Book Fair in 2019.

The Moscow International Book Fair is the oldest and largest book fair in Russia, which has been held since 1977. The organizer of the exhibition is the General Directorate of International Book Exhibitions and Fairs of Russia’s State Committee for Press.

The motto of the fair is “Book in the service of peace and progress.” Largest Russian and foreign publishing and printing houses and many others take part in the exhibition. Various meetings with authors, presentations of novelties, conferences and seminars are organized there. The exhibition will run until September 9.

