By Naila Huseynli

Large concert program was held in the Senate with the participation of Azerbaijani musicians with the invitation of the California State Senate.

The Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles said that Azerbaijani vocalist Marziya Huseynova, pianist Aida Elkhanzade, violinist of Sacramento Youth Symphonic Orchestra Lida Gafar performed Azerbaijani and European classic music at the concert.

Representatives of state legislative bodies, science, education and culture attended the concert which was organized by California State Senator Richard Pan and the Azerbaijani community in Sacramento with the support of Azerbaijan's Consulate General in Los Angeles.

Before starting the concert Senator Richard Pan expressed his satisfaction with the organization of such an important cultural event in the California Senate.

Consul of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles Orkhan Rustamli talked about the country, ancient history of the people, rich culture and music.

Then Concert program was presented. The concert was welcomed by the audience. This event was the first concert in California State Senate with the participation of Azerbaijani musicians.

---

