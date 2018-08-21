By Naila Huseynli

Vagif Mustafayev, prominent film director of Azerbaijan and president of Space Company, will lead the Third Turkish World Documentary Film Festival jury.

The main purpose of the festival, organized by the Turkish World Journalists Federation, is to introduce the rich culture, national and spiritual values of Turkic nations to the world.

The festival, which was organized for the first time in 2016, started with its slogan as "five countries, seven cities, and one festival". Last year the scope of the festival expanded to six countries and 13 cities. This year, seven countries are expected to participate in the Third Turkish World Documentary Film Festival.

The festival will last from October 2 to November 10, 2018.

In the second Turkish World Documentary Film Festival, “Road” was one of the most liked Azerbaijani documentary film. The "Road" film of Azerbaijani young film directors, Azer Agayev and Ravana Samadova’s deal with difficult life of Ahiska Turks (also known as Meskhetian Turks) who have been exiled repeatedly in the 19th - 20th centuries. Stalin’s deportation policy, the Fargana events, adaptation process of exiled people are illustrated through official facts in the film. The film was welcomed by the participants of the festival in terms of idea and the content.