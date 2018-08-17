By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan will take part in the International Amity festival. The festival will be held in Turkey on December 14-16.

The International Amity Short Film Festival intends to share with the audience all sorts of film forms that points directly or indirectly to the relationship between humanity and the universe that is build on the friendship.

In the broadest sense, by using one of the most effective form of the contemporary arts—cinema, the festival creates an awareness about the concept of "Friendship" through various conferences, interviews, workshops, competitions, and film screenings within the festival with the purpose of rereading, rethinking, and multiplying its reflections in our lives.

Along with Azerbaijan, film studios of different countries, such as India, Iran, the U.S., Brazil, Spain, France, Russia, Egypt, Argentina, Syria, Philippines, Bangladesh, Venezuela, Slovenia and Thailand are also interested in participating in the festival.

Currently, applications for participation are being accepted, 350 applications from 53 countries have already been submitted.

The festival will be held with the organization of the Production Center Balkon Film, support of the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the municipality of Istanbul and the patronage of the administration of the head of Turkey.

