Russian TV presenter Vladimir Glazunov will host a creative evening in Baku "I'm just reading poetry" in the framework of the 13th International Festival of Author Song and Poetry.

The festival will take place at the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater on July 20-22.

The event is organized by the President of Baku Author's song Club Javid Imamverdiyev. The jury is chaired by one of the founders of the author's song the genre Alexander Gorodnitsky.

The festival aims at the strengthening of creative contacts, friendship and mutual understanding, exchange of experience in the study and use in modern practice of traditions of author's songs, music and poetry.

Vladimir Anatolyevich Glazunov is famous TV presenter, producer, director. He is a member of the Russian Union of Journalists. Glazunov author and presenter of the daily live broadcast of the program "Born in the USSR" on the television channel "Nostalgia". He has conducted more than 3,000 live broadcasts with the most brilliant artists, poets, politicians, writers, artists, sportsmen, musicians.

Vladimir A Glazunov hosted a series of meetings "ONE ONE" in the Central House of Journalists on the Arbat. He is a teacher of the Higher School of Television at Moscow State University and the children's training studio "Actor".

