By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition marking the 25th anniversary of Azerbaijan's membership in UNESCO will be opened in Art Tower Gallery on May 8.

Young and well-known artists will present their works created in different painting styles.

The main purpose of the exhibition is to promote national spiritual values and protect Azerbaijan's historical cultural heritage.

The exhibition opens at 19.00. Admission is free.

The event, co-organized by the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration, the Ministry of Culture and the NGO "Arts Council Azerbaijan” will run till May 12.

Azerbaijan became member of UNESCO on June 3 1992, after restoration of its independence. In 2003, Azerbaijan and UNESCO signed the framework agreement on cooperation in the areas of culture, science, education and communication, which allowed Azerbaijan to become one of the donors of UNESCO.

The Icherisheher (Old City), Maiden Tower and Shirvanshah's palace were included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2000, while since 2007 the Gobustan National Historical-Artistic reserve also listed among these heritages.

In 2017, UNESCO recognized Azerbaijan's dolma as the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Art of crafting and playing with kamancha, presented jointly by Azerbaijan and Iran, was also inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Last year, the organization marked the 600th anniversary of the death of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi.

UNESCO also celebrated the 200th anniversary of the first settlement of Germans in Azerbaijan last year.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform. The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. It was created by Dadash Mammadov in 2006.

The main purpose of the organization is to promote Azerbaijani culture and art.

Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plein air, Art Residence, and Youth Network.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

