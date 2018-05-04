By Rashid Shirinov

The World Cup of folklore dances will be held for the first time in Azerbaijan on May 12-13, the organizers of the event told Trend on May 3.

Moreover, competitions in Indian dances, oriental dances and flamenco will be held within the World Cup.

The event will be jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Youth Union, Azerbaijan Dance Association and World Art & Dance Federation (WADF).

“It is a great honor for us to host such a tournament in Baku. For many years, our dancers have maintained a high standard of folk dance in the international arena,” said Aziz Azizov, President of Azerbaijan Dance Association.

He added that the prize-winning places of the Azerbaijani dancers in the European, Caucasian and other regional and continental tournaments and competitions testify to this.

Azizov also mentioned that the Azerbaijan Championship 2017 gathered together more than 7,000 participants.

“Really strong and high-quality teams are born at such high competition. We are glad that we can make our great contribution to the development of culture and tourism in Azerbaijan,” he emphasized.

The tournament, to be held at the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theatre, will start at 09:00 on May 12. The juries represent five countries.

The age categories of the participants include Children 1 (6-7 years old), Children 2 (8-9), Juniors 1 (10-12), Juniors 2 (13-15), Youth (16-18), Adults 1 (19-32) and Adults 2 (33 years old and older).

---

Rashid Shirinov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @RashidShirinov

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz