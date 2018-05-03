By Rashid Shirinov

An exhibition of young talented painters and amateur artists opened in the Art Gallery in Icherisheher within the Start project.

The exhibition is organized by the Administration of State Historical-Architectural Reserve Icherisheher, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture, Arts Council Azerbaijan NGO and Youth Network organization.

Head of Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov noted that the exhibition was organized on a competitive basis.

“We announced the competition, and everyone could submit their works to it. After reception of applications ended, the professional jury selected the works that were included in the final exposition,” he said.

Works of more than 20 artists are presented at the exhibition, curated by Natalia Yarkovaya. The works represent different genres and directions, but they all are united by the original idea of ​​each work.

Many spectators visited the exhibition on the opening day to get acquainted with the work of young artists, and each of them found a favorite picture there. Some visitors were delighted with the painting of a girl in the pouring rain, while others were viewing with interest a picture of a cellist, and yet others liked the painting of a landscape with sea and the sun.

The entrance to the exhibition, which will last until May 10, is free.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform. The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. It was created by Dadash Mammadov in 2006.

The main purpose of the organization is to promote Azerbaijani culture and art. Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices Arts Council Azerbaijan. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plein air, Art Residence, Youth Network.

