Baku marked the International Jazz Day with an amazing concert program. The International Mugham Center became a venue for a unique concert, where famous Azerbaijani and American musicians performed on one stage, and true jazz fans attended the event.

The event dedicated to the International Jazz Day was organized by the organizing committee of the Baku International Jazz Festival with the support of the Azerbaijani National Commission for UNESCO and the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the opening of the concert, Ambassador-at-Large of the Foreign Ministry, Secretary General of the National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO Elnur Sultanov noted that Azerbaijan has long and rich traditions of jazz.

This kind of musical art has gained popularity in our country since the 1930s of the twentieth century. Jazz music continued its successful development path and the foundation of unique Azerbaijani jazz has been laid. Today, jazz is one of the most popular types of musical art. Azerbaijani jazz performers with great success take part in various international contests and music festivals.

Then, Elnur Sultanov handed a memorable gift with the engraving of the logo of the Azerbaijani National Commission for UNESCO to director of the Baku International Jazz Festival Leyla Efendiyeva.

In her speech, Efendiyeva stressed that Azerbaijani jazz has a rich history. There were jazz orchestras under the leadership of Niyazi, Tofig Guliyev and Tofig Ahmadov. The world of Azerbaijani jazz music is associated with the names of such famous musicians as Rafig Babayev and Vagif Mustafazade.

Addressing the event, Charge d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan William Gil expressed his gratitude to the organizers of the event dedicated to the International Jazz Day, as well as for the opportunity to enjoy jazz music and to reflect on the development of jazz and the relevance of this kind of musical art in the world.

It was noted that jazz appeared in late 19th - early 20th century in New Orleans. The combination of ragtime and blues has given rise to a new musical direction - jazz, which continues to evolve to this day. Jazz was formed as a mix of several musical cultures.

Gil stressed that he is a big fan of jazz music, noting that jazz music is distinguished by improvisational style and reflects the best elements of American culture.

He also noted that multicultural values ​​in Azerbaijan have an ancient history.

Then, the floor was given to the music. The evening program featured well-known and young Azerbaijani musicians and members of the American group Kennedy Administration, who created unique atmosphere in the hall with their phenomenal performing skills.

Melik Ramiz, Seymour Hasansoy, Elnara Hasanli, Ruslan Huseynov, Elvin Mirzoyev and a number of musicians won over the audience with improvised freedom and powerful energy.

The creative tandem of the honored artist of Azerbaijan, pianist and composer Isfar Sarabsky and famous Azerbaijani jazzman, saxophonist Rabin Sultanov transferred the audience to the musical space of amazing concordances and improvisations.

Dynamic group Kennedy Administration won the hearts of listeners from the first meeting. Any scene on which the vocalist of Kennedy steps out gets sincerity and gives exciting energy to the viewer.

Ms. Kennedy’s voice has its own timbre and a mix of playfulness and seductive charm. She conquered the audience not only with musical talent, but with artistry. The whole audience sang along with her in a single rush.

The enthusiasm was expressed by the audience, rewarding all musicians with stormy applause and shouting “Bravo!”.

