By Kamila Aliyeva

Representatives of the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation will perform with a special show ‘Land of Fire – Azerbaijan’ on the 75th anniversary of the Royal Equestrian Show in Windsor in the UK.

The jubilee performance, scheduled for May 9-13, will feature a spectacular line-up of displays, including performances from the Equestrian Federation of Azerbaijan. Ten riders on Karabakh horses will perform complex tricks.

“They will be accompanied by the Sarhadchi dance ensemble which will be performing traditional dances alongside two fire-jugglers performing a spectacular fire show,” according to the British media.

The performance will demonstrate the strength and bravery of the Karabakh horse, and the courage and peacefulness of the Azerbaijan people.

It is noted that the performance is choreographed specifically for Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Beautiful Karabakh horses, famous for their dense chestnut color, have already participated in the Royal Horse Show several times. Azerbaijan’s participation at the Royal Windsor Horse Show was co-organized by the European Azerbaijan Society (TEAS) and the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation, and supported by the Culture and Tourism Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Equestrianism has a long history in Azerbaijan, which was one of the first regions in which the horse was domesticated. The Karabakh horse, originating in the Azerbaijani Karabakh region, is renowned for its good temper, loyalty, strength and speed.

The Karabakh horses are mountain horses, so they are not very tall, 1.48-1.52 metres (up to 15 hands). They are slim, with attractive faces and are kind and gentle by nature. Despite their delicate appearance they are known for their stamina and they have been very successful racers. Their suppleness also made them the ideal mount for traditional games like Chovgan and Sur-papa.

Karabakh horse is also included on the UNESCO List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Therefore, it was only natural that a fine example of the Azerbaijani Karabakh Horse named Zaman entered the Royal Stables in 1956.

The story of these horses is inextricably linked to the Armenian–Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Unfortunately, these magnificent beasts can no longer be bred in the area from which they originated due to the Armenian occupation.

---

Kamila Aliyeva is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Kami_Aliyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz