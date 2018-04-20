By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Carpet Museum will host the next event within "History of one exhibit" on April 21.

During the next event, visitors will acquaint with the history of traditional Shebeke art, Trend Life reported.

Famous shebeke master "Huseyn Hajimustafazade, will clearly demonstrate the process of its creation.

Shebeke are stained glass windows made by national Azerbaijani masters, without glue.

The Palace of Sheki Khans can be considered as the most striking example of shebeke art. This majestic Royal Palace of Sheki Khans, built in the 18th century without a single nail with luxurious wall paintings and openwork windows, is rightly called the pearl of Azerbaijani architecture.

Shebeke fills walls and window openings of halls and rooms in the Palace of Sheki Khans.

Stained-glass windows of central halls and side rooms open on the façade. These stained glass windows are the special feature in the palace’s architecture.

Another region popular with having an architecture rich in shebeke is Nakhchivan.

The Khan Palace in Nakhchivan, Jameh in Ordubad as well as a number of other monuments in the Autonomous Republic, as magnificent examples of this art.

In recent years, shebeke samples have been widely used in the doors and windows of the restored monuments.

