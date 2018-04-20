By Laman Ismayilova

The collection of Azerbaijan Center of National Clothes will be shown in Kazakhstan.

The head of the center, Ph.D. in art criticism Gulnara Khalilova will present the collection "The language of carpets" at Aspara Fashion Week in Shymkent on May 8-13, Trend Life reported.

"The language of carpets" is a modern design solution using ornaments of Azerbaijani carpets.

The collection awarded the highest award Creative Industries Awards at the Fashion Week in Romania Kasta Morrely Fashion Week 2016.

Aspara Fashion Week -the most grandiose and large-scale event in the fashion industry of Kazakhstan, will take place in the most sacred country's region, the city of Shymkent with the participation of fashion designers, journalists and fashion experts from Europe, Asia and America.

Among the guests and participants are representatives of the U.S., Holland, Italy France, Poland, Great Britain, India, China, Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan,Uzbekistan, Turkey, Tatarstan, Ukraine, Germany, Serbia, Hungary and Kazakhstan.

The project is created by Aidarkhan Kaliev, Chief Designer of the Fashion House "Asyl Design" and founder of the ASPARA College of Model Arts and Business in Taraz. She is Ph.D., Associate Professor of Arts, a member of the Association of Apparel and Textile Producers of the People's Republic of China, author of over 80 fashion and seasonal collections. She also founded the style of "neo-folklore" in Kazakhstan.

Gulnara Khalilova, the head of the Center of National Costumes, is a frequent guest of international fashion weeks. She is the two-times winner at Eurasian International Fashion Festival "Silk Road" held in China.

Her works are also very popular among Turkish public figures, representatives of culture and art such as Ajda Pekkan, Emrah Erdogan, Beyazit Ozturk, Soner Sarikabadayi, and others.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

