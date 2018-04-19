By Laman Ismayilova

The British Council Azerbaijan in partnership with the British Embassy in Azerbaijan and Nizami Cinema Centre will organize the fourth British Film Spring, bringing the best and brightest new UK films to an Azerbaijan audience on May 1-6.

The festival will be held as part of a series of events to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the British Council in Azerbaijan.

This year, eight remarkable and very diverse films including Breathe, Daphne, Notes of Blindness, David Browie is, City of Tiny Lights, England is Mine, The Carer, and Crooked House will be screened at the festival.

All films will be screened in English, and Breathe, Daphne, and England is Mine will be subtitled in Azerbaijani.

“This year’s British Film Spring has a selection of really interesting new films,” said Elizabeth White, Director of British Council Azerbaijan. “I hope that Baku audiences get to see all these great films. We seek to connect UK films and filmmakers with Azerbaijani audiences, profiling innovation, diversity and excellence and seeking opportunities for creative exchange.”

2017 was a strong year for the UK film industry, with impressive dramas, blockbusters and comedies, according to British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dr Carole Crofts.

“Independent figures published by the BFI reveal a record breaking performance from the UK film industry in 2017, reinforcing its global reputation as a leading destination for film, alongside the continued growth of UK cinema audiences,” he said.

The venue of the festival will be Nizami Cinema Centre. Tickets cost 2 AZN (about $1) and are available at box offices of the cinema.

The British Council in partnership with Nizami Cinema Centre will also be organizing a two-day seminar between 15-17 May for Azerbaijani cultural leaders.

The event will focus on making cultural venues more accessible and inclusive- in line with the British Council’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusiveness policy and Nizami Cinema Centre’s Cinema for All Strategy.

