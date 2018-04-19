By Laman Ismayilova

A photo exhibition "Follow your instincts" will open in Art Tower Gallery on April 24.

The exhibition of national photographer Lala Huseynova is co-organized by the Office of the State Historical and Architectural Reserve "Icherisheher", the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan State Russian Drama Theater and NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan.

Lala Huseynova is an Azerbaijani photographer specializing in portrait photography. She creates original, conceptual portraits, passing through the photo emotions and feelings of their models. Lala cooperates with various publications, and also works in the Azerbaijan State Russian Drama Theater, being the favorite photographer of absolutely every actor who managed to get into her photographic lens.

And this is no wonder, because every photo session of this talented photographer turns into a real extravaganza, a special story with its script and dramatic line.

The exhibition will last until April 28. Admission is free.

