By Laman Ismayilova

No summer in Baku is complete without the awe-inspiring jazz concerts. So, don't miss nights full of feel-good jazz and volcanic emotions this summer.

New jazz project Baku Summer Jazz Days, organized by the producer agency Premier Art Management jointly with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, will be presented at the International Mugham Center on June 4-8.

"The event will become traditional and will be held annually in the first half of the first summer month. Baku is becoming more attractive for tourists from all over the world, attracted by our architecture, cultural and historical heritage, people's hospitality. Undoubtedly, a series of jazz concerts in the summer will be another factor for the development of the country's tourist potential. Also worthy of note is the great interest to the Jazz Days in Baku of foreign embassies - the countries of the project participants, including Turkey, Israel, Hungary, and France, which support the new project," the message said.

Five concerts with musicians from different countries will be held as part of the project, Trend Life reported.

One of the most popular and discussed in the jazz world trumpeters Avishai Cohen with his quartet will perform on June 4.

Cohen is a recognized musician with his own individual style. Many say Cohen has assumed the spirit of the great Miles Davis.

In 2016 alone, Cohen was named “Best Foreign Artist” by Jazz Magazine France, while Into the Silence was awarded “Best Album of the Year” by TSF Jazz and Academie du Jazz, and in the top 20 albums of the year by JazzTimes.

International Mugham Center will host two concerts on June 5

In the first concert guests from Turkey will present the jazz project Focan & Bıyıkoglu Organic Expeditions. The quartet includes the well-known guitarist Onder Focan, the young bright saxophonist Anil Shalliel, who are already familiar to listeners at last year's concert in Baku, as well as the pianist-virtuoso and performer for the hammond organ Kaan Bıyıkoglu.

The second concert of the evening is an international jazz project, the result of successful cooperation of Azerbaijani pianist Elchin Shirinov and a trio of famous Hungarian jazzmen in the composition of Andras Des (percussion), Marton Fenyvesi (electric & acoustic guitar), Matyas Szandai (Double bass). This project was repeatedly demonstrated at foreign festivals.

American funk bass player and singer Nik West will give a concert on June 7.

She is full of energy and uniquely gifted at engaging audiences with her performance.

On June 8, the audience will enjoy renowned musicians from France - the duo Jacky Terrasson (Piano) and Stephane Belmondo (trumpet) with their new project titled TERRAMONDO (Mother).

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz