By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater will stage opera "The Barber of Seville" by Gioachino Rossini on May 6.

The event is timed to the 150th anniversary of the death of the composer, Day. Az reported.

The theater management has invited the famous Italian baritone Daniele Caputo to perform the role of Figaro.

The play will performed by the leading soloists of the State Opera and Ballet Theatre, People's artist of Azerbaijan Ali Askarov (Basilio), honored artists Inara Babayeva (Rosina), Akram Poladov (doctor Bartolo), Farid Aliyev (count Almaviva) and Nina Makarova (Bertha).

The opera will be conducted by the famous Italian conductor Alessandro Calcagnile.

He performed with many famous symphonic orchestras in Europe, the U.S. and South Korea. Currently, he is the artistic director of the prestigious Italian music festival "Milano: 5 Giornateperla Nuova Musica" and the chief conductor Santelli Orchestra in Milan.

The Barber of Seville is an opera buffa in two acts by Gioachino Rossini.

The première of Rossini's opera took place in 1816 at the Teatro Argentina, Rome.

The story takes place in the town of Seville in Spain in the 17th century. In a town square outside Dr. Bartolo's house a band of musicians are serenading outside the window of Rosina.

Rossini's Barber has proven to be one of the greatest masterpieces. Even after two hundred years, this delightful comedy remains a popular work.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz