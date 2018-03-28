By Laman Ismayilova

On the eve of one of the biggest Christian holidays-Easter, Baku will host an Easter Charity Bazaar for the ninth consecutive year.

During the traditional Bazaar to be organized at the Russian Information and Cultural Center (RICC) on March 29-30, participants will be able to buy handicrafts, including, artistic embroidery, jewelry, ceramics, and wood carving. Visitors can buy delicious Easter cakes and other sweets.

Guests can participate in a charity lottery.

Easter traditions throughout the world differ from country to country. In many central and eastern European countries decorating eggs in beautiful patterns is especially popular.

For instance, in Poland, families prepare a “blessing basket” the day before Easter. Filled with colored eggs, sausages, bread, and other food, baskets are taken to church to be blessed.

In Sweden children dress up as Easter witches wearing long skirts, colorful headscarves and painted red cheeks, and go from home to home in their neighborhoods trading paintings and drawings in the hope of receiving sweets.

In Russia, the neighbor or loved one of a person pierces the branch of the soft blooms, kept on the latter's shoulder.

In the Czech Republic, the males of a family spank females with a homemade whip decorated with ribbons. The spanking is lighthearted and is believed to bring health over the next year.

On Easter Monday, the President of the United States holds an annual Easter egg roll on the lawn of the White House for young children.

Azerbaijan enjoys a tolerant atmosphere for different nations and religions. The national policy is defined on the principles of tolerance and coexistence of various nationalities, ethnic groups and religious minorities. Many religious confessions co-exist there. There are 1,834 mosques, 12 churches and 6 synagogues functioning in Azerbaijan.

The government has created all conditions for religious worship in the country.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz