A performance of unique and renowned UK dance company Deaf Men Dancing has been held in Baku.

The project was implemented by British Council Azerbaijan, YARAT Contemporary Art Space, British Embassy in Azerbaijan, Nizami Cinema Center and the State Theater of Young Spectators.

Deaf Men Dancing performed as part of Unlimited program, which aims to promote cultural projects for people with disabilities by creating the necessary environment for them, Trend Life reported.

At the beginning of the show, two deaf men appeared on the stage. They set up improvised stands and expound the audience "The Ten Commandments of Understanding of the Deaf" with the help of the British system of sign language, pantomime, physical theater and dance. The main specificity of their speech is the use of sign language as an integral part of the creative process and integrating it into the dictionary of movements instead of attracting it as an external additional element of the play.

The play Place in the Sun was attended by students of the Azerbaijan State Institute of Culture and Arts and actors with limited physical abilities. The play was directed by the director, founder and director of the DOM theater Talan Rasulov and the British expert of the forum theater, actress Kerin Chapman.

Place in the Sun is based on the play of the motivator and blogger Murad Mammadov, who also played the main role in the production.

The plot is about the relationship between representatives of different social formations, integration of people with limited physical abilities into society, their role and importance in the modern world.

Deaf Men Dancing is an all-male deaf dance company with a fusion of different styles of dance incorporating British Sign-Language.

Deaf Men Dancing, led by Artistic Director, Mark Smith, a choreographer and Director is a collaboration of professional male dancers who, like Mark, are deaf. Together they have created and developed a fusion of different styles of dance with sign-language incorporated into choreography creating a unique, interesting and original aesthetic.

Their Artistic Director/Choreographer Mark Smith in collaboration with designer Ryan Dawson Laight and composer Sean Chandler, is proud to present their new work called “Ten”, inspired by double acts like Laurel & Hardy, Flanagan & Allen, Morecambe & Wise, Abbott & Costello and Gilbert & George.

