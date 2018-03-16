By Laman Ismayilova

The 21-year-old Faina Zukerman, psychologist and ex-presenter of Muz TV, will represent Azerbaijan at Miss Supermodel Worldwide 2018 contest.

The beauty contest will take place in India on March 15-28, Trend Life reported.

Faina Zukerman prepared a lot for the contest in order to represent Azerbaijan with dignity.

In the final, she will be dressed in Azerbaijani national clothes specially created for this contest.

The contest is organized by World Beauty Congress with the participation of representatives from about forty countries.

