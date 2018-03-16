By Laman Ismayilova

On the initiative of the NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan, Art Tower announces an art competition.

An exhibition of works by talented artists will be held in Art Tower on May 1.

To be held within "Start" project, the exhibition aims to reveal the creative potential of the youth, as well as support and promotion of young artists.

The competition is organized with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Office of State Historical and Architectural Reserve Icherisheher, Azertag reported.

Those wishing to participate in the contest, please contact sergi@artscouncil.az until by April 20.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform. The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. It was created by Dadash Mammadov in 2006.

The main purpose of the organization is to promote Azerbaijani culture and art.

Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plein air, Art Residence, and Youth Network.

