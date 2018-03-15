By Laman Ismayilova

A tapestry is a large piece of heavy cloth with a picture sewn on it using colored threads. This kind of applied arts has a very ancient history.

To create woven fabrics you need a frame and threads that are weaved by hand. And the skillful hands of the master, boundless love of craft and enormous patience are also necessary. All these qualities are possessed by the well-known Azerbaijani tapestry artist Semeni Gasimzade.

She creates incredible tapestry, which one can enjoy for hours.

Most of the artist's works reflect the ancient culture, the history of Azerbaijan. There are art works inspired by Gobustan, the most ancient part of Baku the Old City, Absheron, Khinalig village and pomegranate which has long been a symbol of Azerbaijan.

Gasimzade notes it is correct to call her works not tapestries, but kilims, whose history dates back to the 4th century in Egypt.

In a conversation with a correspondent of Trend Life, Semeni Gasimzadeh told how she creates such beautiful kilims, what inspires her and motivates her to engage in complicated and elegant crafts for about 30 years.

The artist has said that she had been interested in applied art since childhood.

“I liked embroidery and sew clothes. While studying at the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts at Filming Department, I visited the workshop of artist Namig Ismayilzade where I learned about the technique of weaving,” said the artist.

However, Semeni admits that it was not easy to create tapestry.

“In the beginning it was difficult even to thread. It's a very complex art. There is a big difference between the work with threads and colors. Gradually, looking for color transitions and solutions, I created a small composition. Together with me there were a few more people who also tried to learn this technique, but from all of them only for me it became the meaning of life. You know, this is such a difficult trade, not everyone can find peace in threads,” she said.

The love for this kind of applied arts is in her blood. Her grandmother had several handmade items, including kilim that depicts a camel caravan. By the way, there is a small copy of a similar kilim in Azerbaijan Carpet Museum.

Gasimzade stressed that Azerbaijani carpets are known all over the world. Everyone admires their beauty. They decorate museums of the world.

“I visited the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, there is a carpet "Sheikh Safi", which I watched for hours, plunging into his world. Therefore all over the world handmade products are so valuable,” she said.

The artist creates all my work with great love. Gasimzade is a self-taught artist. She learned this technique step by step, every time discovering something new.

In her interviews, national artist told how she creates her works.

“When I create a composition, I immerse myself in the color scheme and, of course, I go beyond the sketch. Many, even creative people say to me: “Give it back, and let the weavers weave for you.” But, how can I explain to the master how I see and feel the topic,” said artist.

“I really want that people who look at my work can feel everything I wanted to say.”

Everyone gets pleasure from different things, but I live by creativity. I rarely work with oil paints, more watercolors and graphics, but I can't convey the beauty of color as I do it with threads,” she added.

In her collection, Azerbaijani artist have many works dedicated to the most ancient part of Baku the Old City.

I often go to the Old City, and every time, as in the first. The walls and stones in Icherisheher have so much "experienced" and "seen", they "breathe" with history. In general, I like such places, and on foreign trips I aspire to visit historical sights. Everything that has a special historical, artistic and cultural value must be protected," said Gasimzade.

The artist wants to have a workshop in the Old City.

“While visiting Icherisheher, many foreign guests are looking for something ancient. They want to acquire something connected with our national color, something that reflects the ancient history and rich culture of Azerbaijan,” she added.

After a while Gasimzade looks at her first works with a completely different look.

“But, if I did not create those works, I did not come to what I can do today. My first work is "The Sea". It's is a very small composition, but there are such beautiful color transitions. I still keep it because it all started from this work,” she added.

By the way, artist's personal exhibition opened in Baku Museum Center in 2013. Speaking about her future plans, she said that Gasimzade will hold her next exhibition in May.

“I intend to hold an exhibition in May this year. Sometimes it takes a lot of time to create a composition, but I work fruitfully to present my new works at the exhibition. Great work cannot be done in a short time,” she said.

Notably, artist doesn’t sign any work. However, she made an exception for her work "Pomegranate".

“I had always asked my father why he called me that, he said: “You are renewed every year, like green leaves. And in this work, in the continuation of the pomegranate leaf, I wove my name ..."

