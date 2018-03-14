By Laman Ismayilova

Famous designer and Honored Art Worker Fakhriya Khalafova will present unique Uzbek silks in Tashkent.

The fashion show will take place as part of Miss Union Fashion 2018 to be held in Zarkainar Gallery on March 20. The international competition will bring together models from Asia, Africa and Europe.

In an interview with Eurasia Diary, Fakhriya Khalafova told about the history of collection.

"I have always been interested in Uzbek fabrics, ornaments and silk. This work led me in another world. I discovered a completely new space, new combinations of colors for myself. I have always watched Uzbek fabrics and wonder how it's possible to create such a synthesis of colors," she said.

The designer said that she will visit the Uzbek capital for the first time.

"My mother and sister spent their holidays in Uzbekistan. It was my mother's desire to go to Uzbekistan. I went to school and my sister was in college. As my mother was a teacher at the university, our vacations at school and university did not coincide. Thus, my mother and sister went on their vacations to Uzbekistan. I was very sorry that I could not go with them. They went there got acquainted with all the sights and brought photos. Mom was a big fan of photography. A photo camera was with her all the time. She made a lot of photos near all these beauties," said designer.

They were in Samarkand, and there were many beautiful photographs. All these impressions have appeared from my youth. These photos certainly affected my emotions. And that's why I always had a desire to visit Uzbekistan. I will be glad to come to Uzbekistan not just as a tourist, but as a creative person and share my art," she added.

Miss Union Fashion is held under the motto "Beauty will save the world". The main goal of the project to familiarize with the culture, traditions and tourism of Uzbekistan and the countries participating in the project. It also aims at strengthening friendship between countries and development of fashion industry.

The jury will evaluate the participants according to the following indicators: the external image, the representation of the national culture and intellectual abilities. A cultural and excursion program will be organized for the guests on the sights of Tashkent and Samarkand. The founder of the contest is Gulnara Mukhammadova (Uzbekistan).

The international contest will be held with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan and the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Tashkent.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz