By Laman Ismayilova

Chocolate is one of the world's favorite treats, and there is no end to the varieties available.

From traditional fillings like caramel or nuts to more exotic offerings, you'll likely never get tired of eating chocolate.

The first people to make chocolate were the ancient tribes of Mexico and Central America, including the Incas, Aztec and Mayans. They mixed ground cacao seeds with various seasonings to make a spicy, frothy drink which they called chocolate.

By the 17th century, chocolate was a fashionable drink in Europe. Delicious, always soul-satisfying, chocolate fits just about any occasion.

Baku has hosted a chocolate festival organized by the Tatarstan Public Association, timed to the International Women's Day, Trend Life reported.

Addressing the event, Deputy Chairman of Tatarstan Public Association Emin Ramazanov congratulated women and wished them good health and family well-being.

The guests of honor included the Chairman of Tatarstan Public Association Abas Minashev, guests from Turkey and Russia, representatives of the scientific and creative intelligentsia, etc.

Chocolate gifts from sponsors became a bright decoration of the evening. Guests enjoyed traditional Tatar dishes - soup made from homemade noodles, pastries and sweets.

The celebration featured songs performed by ensemble “Ak kalfak” and accordionist Ismail Safin.

