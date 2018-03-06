By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Carpet Museum has organized a media tour for women journalists. The media tour was timed to the International Women's Day, Trend Life reported.

Director of the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum, Chairman of the National Committee of Azerbaijan ICOM, PhD in art criticism Shirin Melikova, welcomed the guests, stressing that this meeting was the first media tour in the museum's activity.

Melikova spoke about the history of the creation and activities of the museum. She stressed that carpet weaving is one of the oldest kinds of arts and crafts in Azerbaijan. The data of archaeological researches conducted on the country's territory testify that the art of carpet weaving originated in the territory of modern Azerbaijan in ancient times.

"In 2017, Carpet Museum marked its 50th birthday. A number of events have been organized as part of celebration. The museum collection, which reflects the main artistic directions of carpet weaving in Azerbaijan. It contains unique examples of lint-free and pile carpets that are distinguished by their beauty, elegance and high artistic features," she said.

"Valuable and rare Azerbaijani carpets, brought from abroad, occupy a special place in the collection. The Carpet Museum conducts a huge work to popularize the national cultural heritage by holding international exhibitions, conferences, symposiums and other events," she added.

Then museum's press-secretary of the museum Zeynab Kazimova conducted an excursion. Professional museum guides presented carpets, embroidery, jewelry, copper utensils, and various artifacts found during archeological excavations.

At the end of the media tour, women journalists received gifts. In addition, children of media representatives joined the program "Mothers and Children - Family Day", timed to International Women's Day.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz