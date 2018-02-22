By Laman Ismayilova

YARAT Contemporary Art Space invites cinema lovers to the Winter Season of Future Shorts Festival.

The screening will be organized as a part of YARAT FreeStyle Program on February 28.

YARAT FreeStyle Program is an open platform for everyone who looks to engage creatively with a broad and diverse audience.

The film festival covers 40 countries, 100 cities, six continents and offers 1,400 films screenings per year throughout the world. During its 12 years existence, the festival has gained the attention of movie fans over a huge territory from Finland to Mexico. The festival gives an opportunity for professionals and newcomers all over the world to become a part of an international cinematographic community.

The Winter Season of Future Shorts includes six films. All films will be shown in original language with Russian subtitles. The event starts at 19:00. Admission is free.

Adress: Bayil, National Flag Square

YARAT is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to nurturing an understanding of contemporary art in Azerbaijan and to creating a platform for Azerbaijani art, both nationally and internationally. Based in Baku, YARAT (meaning CREATE in Azerbaijani) was founded by Aida Mahmudova in 2011.

It realizes its mission through an on-going program of exhibitions, education events and festivals. YARAT facilitates exchange between local and international artistic networks including foundations, galleries and museums.

---

