The Azerbaijani representation at the World Beauty Congress has announced that Most Fashionable Awards changes its format. If in previous years the prize was awarded to winners in their countries, now laureates from all over the world will gather in the same place.

The country that will host the Most Fashionable Awards ceremony will be determined by voting of the World Beauty Congress member countries, Trend Life reported. At the moment, applications for the ceremony were filed by China, India and the U.S.

"The most fashionable singers, stylists, journalists, models, restaurateurs, firms, etc. from China to Mexico will gather for a grand ceremony in one of the countries where the grand ceremony of the Most Fashionable Awards will be held. The event will be held in a mix style Oscar and Grammy, said WBC President Zamir Huseynov.

"Azerbaijani singers, dancers, fashion designers, stylists, models will perform on the same stage with their best colleagues from other countries. The joint meetings will be organized for actors, directors, and singers. Various business conferences and exhibitions for the laureates in the business sector (companies, hotels, restaurants, travel agencies and other companies) will be organized as part of the event," he added.

The ceremony will be covered by more than 14 TV channels of different countries. The Azerbaijani representation at World Beauty Congress will also prepare for a visit of Azerbaijani journalists and representatives of TV channels.

