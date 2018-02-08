By Laman Ismayilova

A personal exhibition of artist Khanlar Mammadov will open in Art Tower Gallery on February 20.

Entitled “Europe”, the exposition is organized by the Office of the State Historical and Architectural Reserve “Icherisheher”, NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan, with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The artist will present his paintings created during his trip to Europe.

Mammadov graduated from the Art School named after Azim Azimzade. The artist’s works have been displayed at national and international exhibitions. His paintings are kept in the collections of various galleries and in private collections.

The exhibition opens at 19:00

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform. The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. It was created by Dadash Mammadov in 2006.

The main purpose of the organization is to promote Azerbaijani culture and art.

Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plein air, Art Residence, Youth Network.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz