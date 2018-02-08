By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan and Belarusian opera stars will present Giacomo Puccini’s opera on the Baku stage.

Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater will stage “La Bohème” opera on February 17.

The theatre invited leading soloist of the Belarus National Academic Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theater, Vladimir Gromov and Aleksander Mikhniuk.

Azerbaijani artists, including the soloists of the Azerbaijan Opera and Ballet Theater - People's Artist of Azerbaijan Ali Askarov, honored Artists Ilaha Efendiyeva, Inara Babayeva, Akram Poladov and others will also join them on the stage.

The opera will be conducted by People’s Artist of Azerbaijan, Professor Javanshir Jafarov.

La Bohème is an opera in four acts, composed by Giacomo Puccini.

The libretto is based on Henri Murger’s novel, Scènes de la vie de bohème, a collection of vignettes portraying young bohemians living in the Latin Quarter of Paris in the 1840s.

Although usually called a novel, it has no unified plot. Like the 1849 play by Murger and Théodore Barrière, the opera’s libretto focuses on the relationship between Rodolfo and Mimì, ending with her death.

