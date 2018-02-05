By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's jazz pianist Shahin Novrasli will give concert in Paris.

The pianist will once again amaze the audience with his virtuosity in Le Duc des Lombards jazz club on February 7, Azertag reported.

The event is organized under the guidance of American jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal.

Notably, Ahmad met with an Azerbaijani jazzman a few years ago at the Festival Jazz à Saint-Germain-des-Prés Paris. Since then, two musicians have been actively cooperate with each other.

Shahin’s rare talent emerged from Azerbaijan’s various compositional influences as well as its unusual and rich musical heritage. At only eleven years old, he performed with the local Symphony Orchestra at the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall.

Elegantly blending his classical knowledge, Azerbaijan’s traditional folk “Mugham” and his jazz influences, Shahin created his own unique and accomplished musical universe, among which he combines eastern and western cultures.

Acclaimed musician has performed on some of the most prestigious stages in the world, such as London’s Royal Festival Hall, the Montreux Jazz Festival, the Black Sea Jazz Festival, Prague’s Mezinarodni Piano Festival and numerous clubs and festivals throughout the United States.

With a solo project, a trio with Ari Hoenig and Nathan Peck, countless collaborations with notably Kenny Wheeler, Iain Ballamy and Tim Garland, to name a few, Shahin is today an icon for Azerbaijan Jazz and has received enthusiastic comments from worldwide critics and audiences.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz