By Laman Ismayilova

For many people, industry is the main job. Someone sees in it the beauty of smooth lines, for others it reflects the globalization, and the change of the usual landscape.

A photo exhibition "Industry" will open in Art Tower Gallery on February 13.

The exposition will feature works of famous photographers and beginners inspired by various industries, Trend Life reported. The photographers offer you look at industrial works through their eyes. The exhibition is curated by Rustam Huseynov.

The event is co-organized by the Office of the State Historical and Architectural Reserve "Icherisheher", NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The exhibition opens at 19:00. Admission is free.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz