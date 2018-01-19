By Laman Ismayilova

National handkerchiefs, carpets and various souvenirs are on display in Russia.

The cultural, artistic and historical heritage of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia and various regions of Russia was presented at the exhibition "Tyubeteika" in Moscow, Sputnik Uzbekistan reported.

Azerbaijan was represented by the Deputy Culture Department of the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum Aygun Abbasova, whose goal was to acquaint the guests of the event with country's cultural values.

"In Azerbaijan, carpets are divided into regions - Guba-Shirvan, Gazakh, Garabagh, Tabriz and other. They are distinguished by ornaments created by our carpet-weavers. You won't find such patterns in any other country, " said Abbasova.

In addition to the exhibition and sale of various national products, books and traditional treats, the guests enjoyed an extensive cultural program that includes concerts, film screenings, presentations of fashion collections, round tables, lectures and culinary master classes.

The exposition will last till January 21.

Kelagayi is Azerbaijani women's national headscarf made from fine and soft silk in a four-cornered shape. For many centuries, it was an integral part of Azerbaijani women's national costume that protects them from both the hot sun and cold wind as silk is cool in summer and warm in winter.

The color of the headscarves has symbolic meaning often tied to specific social occasions such as wedding, mourning ceremony, daily activity or festivities.

The whimsical drawings of the leaves and flowers overlap with complex geometric patterns.

The composition consisting of botanical and geometrical ornaments has symbolic and mysterious characteristics.

The main figure used in kelagayi is buta, a twisted teardrop that has been a symbol of the divine fire, which has been worshipped in Azerbaijan since ancient times.

A kalagayi was tied in various ways, depending on the region. In some places kelagayi was tying over kerchief previously collecting hair with flax. Young girls do not cover their head with kelagayi, and wear them instead of a scarf, beautifully tie it around the neck or cover shoulders as part of the accessory.

The most famous kelagayis are "Shah buta", "Saya buta", "Khirda buta", "Heyrati", "Soghani", "Istiotu", "Albukhari", "Abi", "Gonshuchatladan", "Baghdadi", "Shamakhi", "Bestenigar", "Gelinlik", "Gizili", "Mikheyi", "Yemishani", "Zeytuni" and "Yelani".

In November 2014 at the 9th session of UNESCO's traditional art and symbolism of kelaghayi, its production and the wearing were included in the list of intangible cultural heritage UNESCO.

Being a symbol of beauty, grace, and honor, kelagayi remains a vibrant element of Azerbaijan national women's clothing.

Bright, colored and unique Azerbaijani carpets are well-known all over the world for their quality and high artistic value.

The Land of Fire has seven carpet producing regions including Baku, Shirvan, Guba, Tabriz, Karabakh, Ganja and Gazakh and each of them had its own technology, typical patterns and colors.

Antique Azerbaijani rugs are the honorary "residents" at the White House, State Department, and every important museums in the world including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, Philadelphia Museum of Art, Louvre, Victoria and Albert Museum, Vatican, and the Hermitage.

