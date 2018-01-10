By Aygul Salmanova

The National Museum of History of Azerbaijan of the National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) enriched its collection by receiving new materials of historical significance.

Among them a gold-plated pendant-case “Koran”, belonging to the end of the 19th and beginning of the 20th century, and a gold necklace draw special attention.

The pendant-case “Koran”, which weighs 58.85 grams, belonged to the resident of Baku. The gold necklace weighs 42 grams.

Gold items were transferred to the Museum Special Fund.

These precious products are a clear example of the development of jewelry at a high level in the late 19th - early 20th century in Azerbaijan. They are also of great importance from the point of view of the ethnographic study of Azerbaijan during that period.

Additionally, ethnographic fund of the National Museum of History of Azerbaijan keeps a unique carpet of the 19th century.

The carpet, typical for the Baku school of carpet weaving, differs from other carpets by its originality. The analog carpet is not yet known. This carpet, thanks to the subjects and ornaments depicted on it, is the source of extensive information about the past pages of Azerbaijani history. It is this feature that makes it unique.

This carpet is an ethnographic work reflecting family traditions, the mythological worldview of Azerbaijanis, and awaits its researchers.

The Azerbaijan National Museum of History is one of the architectural pearls of the country, dating back to the 19th century. The largest museum in the country, was originally the private residence of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, who was the famous national oil baron remembered for his generous philanthropy.

Over 300,000 items are assembled in 10 collections in the museum, including a valuable library consisting mainly of unique books. The collections allow visitors and researchers to investigate the history of the country and the daily life and culture of the nation from ancient times to the present.

In recent years the Museum were restored, which enabled to return many invaluable art samples, lost abroad, back to the country. A total of 4,000 new exhibits were purchased and 1,200 exhibits gained a second life after restoration.

